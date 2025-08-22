Menu
'Vote chori' unites Opposition, revives I.N.D.I.A bloc in Monsoon Session

Congress even consulted Shashi Tharoor to avoid discord during the Operation Sindoor debate, with the the MP declining to speak, even though a quiet move but it helped the opposition unite.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 03:08 IST
Published 22 August 2025, 03:08 IST
