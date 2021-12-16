LS adjourned for the day amid uproar over Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day amid continuous protests by opposition members demanding sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra from the government in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

As the Lok Sabha re-assembled at 2 PM, opposition members trooped in to the Well of the House raising slogans and waving placards demanding action against Mishra, whose son was arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

BJD leader Bhratruhari Mahtab, who was in the chair, allowed laying of Parliamentary papers on the table of the House and introduction of the Biological Diversity Bill before adjourning the proceedings for the day.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in October.

The SIT has arrested 13 people including the Union minister's son Ashish Mishra in the first FIR in connection with the death of the four farmers and the journalist. In the second FIR relating to the death of two BJP workers and a driver during the violence, the SIT had arrested four people.

