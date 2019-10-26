Maha assembly to have 12 first-time MLAs from Vidarbha

There would be at least 12 first-time legislators from Vidarbha in the newly-elected Maharashtra assembly.

Results of the assembly elections were declared on Thursday.

Tekchand Savarkar of the BJP who won from Kamptee is making his debut in the legislature.

In Nagpur West, city Congress chief Vikas Thakre won his first election, defeating two-time BJP MLA and state minister Sudhakar Deshmukh.

Raju Parwe of the Congress is the first-time MLA from Umred constituency.

In Arjuni- Morgaon, Mohan Chandrikapureof the NCP defeated former minister and veteran BJP politician Rajkumar Badole.

Independent candidate Kishore Jorgewar became first-time MLA by defeating Nana Shamkule of the BJP in Chandrapur.

Other debutante legislators from Vidarbha are Raju Karemore (NCP) from Tumsar, Vinod Agrawal (Independent) from Gondia, Pratibha Dhanorkar (Congress) from Warora, Namdeo Sasane (BJP) from Umarkhed, Sahasram Karote (Congress) from Aamgaon, Indranil Naik (NCP) from Pusad and Narendra Bhondekar (Independent) from Bhandara.