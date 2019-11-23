'Maha' drama: Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy Chief Minister

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 23 2019, 08:24am ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2019, 12:01pm ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

In a bloodless midnight coup, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister. Ajit Pawar of NCP was sworn in as deputy chief minister. The swearing-in ceremony was held at 8 am at Raj Bhavan. 

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office and secrecy to both of them. The development took place hours after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray emerged as the consensus candidate of Sena, NCP, and Congress for the post of CM. 

The BJP has misused the office of the governor,  said Uddhav's close aide Sanjay Raut.  State BJP president Chandrakant Patil said that the mandate was for BJP and Sena but the later backtracked and started negotiating with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leadership.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra
Assembly Elections 2019
BJP
Video
Comments (+)
 