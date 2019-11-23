'Maha' drama: Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as CM

In a bloodless midnight coup, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister. Ajit Pawar of NCP was sworn in as deputy chief minister. The swearing-in ceremony was held at 8 am at Raj Bhavan.

Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2019

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office and secrecy to both of them. The development took place hours after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray emerged as the consensus candidate of Sena, NCP, and Congress for the post of CM.

The BJP has misused the office of the governor, said Uddhav's close aide Sanjay Raut. State BJP president Chandrakant Patil said that the mandate was for BJP and Sena but the later backtracked and started negotiating with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leadership.