Maharashtra polls: Toes inked of voters without arms

In a rare instance, polling officials in Deolali assembly constituency in Nashik district on Monday applied the indelible ink to one of the toes of a farmer who had lost his arms in an accident a few years ago.

Voting for the total 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra is currently underway.

In another incident, villagers joined tractor trolleys together in Baramati constituency in Pune district so that voters can reach a polling booth avoiding the waterlogged area of the polling station.

In Deolali, the polling officer applied the indelible link to one of the toes of Bajirao Mojad, who had lost both his arms in an accident.

Mojad has been exercising his franchise with an assistant since the mishap.

On the Baramati incident, an Election Commission official in Pune said that Kalambeshwar polling station is located in the local government-run school but its entire ground remained submerged blocking the entrance of voters.

"Six trolleys were connected to each other creating some 50-feet long bridge, which is now used by all the voters. Permission of local polling officials was sought," he said.

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar is in the fray from Baramati constituency against BJP's Gopichand Padalkar.