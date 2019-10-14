Modi rekindles Balakot, Rahul mocks with Corbett jibe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spun the narrative around the Balakot airstrikes, Rafale jets, triple-talaq, Article 370 and India’s image across the world to project his government's decisiveness in poll-bound Haryana.

Not far away from Ballabgarh where Modi addressed a rally, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was unsparing at Nuh in Haryana as he accused Modi and BJP of digressing from real issues with diversionary tactics. Rahul claimed the economy was in tatters and termed Modi to be Ambani’s and Adani’s loudspeaker.

Modi’s narrative remained around his government’s big achievements at the national and international level. “I am making big strides. Today, all big leaders of the world wanted to stand with India,” the PM said. Accusing the Congress of acting as a wall in growth, Modi said the Congress wanted to even lockdown the Tejas fighter aircraft. “But our government removed all bottlenecks and added new wings to Tejas flight,” he said.

The Congress during the Lok Sabha elections, he said, created ruckus on the Rafael issue trying to stall the deal. “Today I am happy we have got the first Rafale jet. We are committed to national security,” Modi said.

The prime minister dared the Congress saying if they have the courage, they should openly say that they would reintroduce Article 370 if they come to power. Modi reminded people of the Balakot airstrikes saying terrorists were killed in their home.

Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, said the BJP would talk about the Rafale but not about the “chori” (theft) in the deal. “IAF has said that Modi on his own changed the deal,” he alleged. Gandhi further charged Modi of working for 15 top cash-rich people of the country. He claimed huge corporate tax waivers were given to this rich lobby by the BJP government. Rahul said the job guarantee scheme introduced by the Congress was a major factor in driving India’s economy.