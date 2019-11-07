Nitin Gadkari rules out coming to Maharashtra politics

Union Road Transport & Highways Minister and BJP's troubleshooter Nitin Gadkari on Thursday ruled out returning to Maharashtra politics.

"I am in Delhi, there is no question of coming back to Maharashtra," the 62-year-old told reporters in Nagpur while reacting to reports that a section of BJP leaders are favouring him for the post of Chief Minister.

"Devendra Fadnavis is the choice and he should lead the government. The BJP has got 105 seats and the Chief Minister should be from the BJP," he said rejecting Shiv Sena's demand for the top post.

In Nagpur, Gadkari called on RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat. His visit to the RSS headquarters comes a couple of days after Fadnavis met Dr Bhagwat.

Gadkari also said that it was not proper to link the visits to RSS chief with the government formation process in Maharashtra. "The political crisis would be resolved soon," he added.

Before becoming the BJP President and catapulting to national politics, Gadkari had played a big role in state politics and had been the Public Works Department minister in the erstwhile Sena-BJP government.