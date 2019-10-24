Pawar family's third generation enters legislature

The third generation of the Pawar-family entered legislative politics when the Maratha strongman and NCP-founder president Sharad Pawar's grand nephew Rohit Pawar won the elections from Karjat-Jamkhed seat.

This comes as a boost to the family as Parth Pawar, the son of Ajit Pawar, lost the Lok Sabha polls from Maval.

Rohit (34) defeated BJP's Prof Ram Shinde from the Karjat-Jamkhed seat in Ahmednagar district while his uncle and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar defeated BJP's Gopichand Padalkar from the family seat of Baramati in Pune district.

"We all fought under the leadership of Pawar saheb and I am happy," said Rohit after winning the polls.

Pawar Sr (70) himself had been in politics for over five decades has been the Maharashtra chief minister four times, leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and union minister handling portfolios like defence and agriculture. He won his first election in 1967 and had never been defeated.

Pawar's nephew, Ajit (60) had been a former Maharashtra deputy chief minister and handled ministeries like power, water resources and finance. Ajit is son of Anantrao Pawar, a brother of Pawar.

Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule (50) is a four-term MP, thrice representing Baramati in Lok Sabha and before that a Rajya Sabha member.

And now it is Rohit, who is the son of Rajendra Pawar. Rajendra is the son of Pawar's brother Appasaheb Pawar. Rohit is the president of Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA). He is also a member of Pune Zilla Parishad.