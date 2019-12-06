Phase 2 Jharkhand polls: 46 crorepatis are in the fray

The Association for Democratic Reforms released details on the richest candidates in the fray in the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, identifying 46 crorepatis among the 260 candidates.

Among the major parties, the BJP and the JMM have 10 crorepati candidates each, the Congress has two crorepatis, the AJSU Party has three crorepatis and the JVM(P) has four crorepatis.

The richest candidate in the fray is the JMM's Ramdas Soren, who is contesting from East Singhbhum and is worth Rs 9.6 crore. The second richest is Abhay Singh from the JVM(P), also contesting from East Singhbhum, with a net worth of Rs 9.19 crores.

The candidates with the lowest net worths are contesting as independents. Madhav Chandra Kunkal, the lowest net worth individual, has assets of just Rs 2,000.

A total of 16 candidates have not declared PAN details. Fifteen candidates have not declared income tax details, of which two candidates are worth over Rs 50 lakh each.