<p>On Sunday (December 28), actor and president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), 'Thalapathy' Vijay returned to Chennai from Malaysia after attending the audio launch for his final film, <em>Jana Nayagan</em>. Like always, his arrival drew an immense ocean of supporters and attracted a sea of fans, and the airport was packed with his well-wishers and ardent fans who were waiting to catch a glimpse of the <em>Jana Nayagan</em> star.</p>.I gave up cinema to stand up for fans who offered me everything, including 'kottai': Vijay.<p>As Vijay made his way out, a crowd of fans quickly surrounded him, making it nearly impossible for him to move swiftly towards his car. In no time, chaos erupted, and the actor lost his footing, tripped and fell just before entering the car. Despite the fall, the actor reportedly escaped the situation without sustaining any harm.</p><p>The video of this incident is now trending on social media, sparking concerns over celebrity security.</p>.<p>Over the past few weeks, there have been several incidents of celebrities being swarmed by their fans, whose behaviour has become more unpredictable. The rush for selfies is said to be one of the major causes of their wild behaviour that is making the celebrities feel uneasy and uncomfortable.</p><p>In the last couple of weeks, actors like Nidhhi Agerwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu also faced a similar situation, making them painful and torturous.</p>.Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' vs Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi': Pongal clash or proxy political war? .<p>Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Vijay is busy with his acting and political commitments. Backed by Venkata K. Narayana under KVN Productions, <em>Jana Nayagan</em> is the final film of Vijay and the first collaboration between the actor and H. Vinoth. <em>Jana Nayagan</em> is scheduled to be theatrically released on 9 January 2026, on the occasion of Pongal.</p>