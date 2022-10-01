Platform fare doubled at 8 railway stations in Karnataka

The South Western Railway (SWR) has doubled the platform ticket price from Rs 10 to Rs 20 at eight rail stations in Karnataka, including five in Bengaluru.

The increase, which will be ‘temporary’, is to ensure free movement of bonafide passengers on platforms and prevent overcrowding during peak Dasara season and holidays, SWR said in a statement on Saturday.

The stations are KSR Bengaluru, Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru Cantonment, Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT), KR Puram, SSS Hubballi, Mysuru and Belagavi, the SWR said.

The hike hasn’t gone down well with the public.