PM Modi to address 108th Indian Science Congress on January 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) on January 3, being held at the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The first session of the ISC was held in 1914 and the 2023 annual session of ISC will mark the centenary of the numero uno science summit in India.

Modi will address the 108th ISC on January 3 via video conferencing, official sources said.

The focal theme of this year's ISC is 'Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment'.

It will witness discussions on issues of sustainable development, women empowerment, and the role of science and technology in achieving the same.

The participants will discuss and deliberate on ways to increase the number of women in higher echelons of teaching, research, and industry, along with ways to provide women with equal access to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) education, research opportunities, and economic participation.

A special programme to showcase the contribution of women in science and technology will also be held, which will also witness lectures by renowned women scientists.

Several other programmes will also be organised alongside ISC. The Children’s Science Congress will also be organised to help stimulate scientific interest and temperament among children.

The Farmer’s Science Congress, meanwhile, will provide a platform to improve the bio-economy and attract youth to agriculture.

The Tribal Science Congress will also be held, which will provide a platform for the showcasing of indigenous ancient knowledge systems and practices and focus on the empowerment of tribal women.