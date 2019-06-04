Pragya sends BJP an explanation on Godse remark

Bhopal Lok Sabha member and Malegaon-blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur on Tuesday said she has sent to the BJP disciplinary committee her reply to the explanation sought for her calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a patriot.

During the campaigning for the just-concluded Lok Sabha election, while talking to a news channel, the 49-year-old Sadhvi had remarked that "Godse was, is and will be a Deshbhakt (patriot)".

The comment came in response to the question how she viewed film star-turned –politician Kamal Hassan’s statement that Gandhi’s assassin Godse was the first terrorist of independent India and he was a Hindu.

The MP’s shocking comment caused a massive political storm, forcing the BJP to condemn its own candidate from Bhopal and seek her explanation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Sadhvi’s comment indescribably loathsome, adding his heart would never forgive her for this.

Earlier, during the course of the campaigning, the terror accused had courted controversies by claiming that her curse had caused the killing of 26/11 Mumbai attack hero Hemant Karkare by the hands of Pakistani terrorists.

She had also boasted her active participation in the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992 in Ayodhya.

When reminded of Modi’s strong displeasure over her remark, Pragya Thakur told reporters here that she would try to meet the prime minister and clarify her position before him, if need be.

“There is discipline in the BJP and she would always abide by it”, she added.

On being asked whether she has forgiven her defeated Congress opponent Digvijaya Singh, the Sadhvi replied: “the people of Bhopal have replied to him ( Digvijaya Singh) in his own language. But certain matters are such that they never cease.”

She dubbed her resounding victory in Bhopal Lok Sabha election as the triumph of truth. Pragya Singh defeated the two-time chief minister Digvijay Singh by a margin of over 3.65 lakh votes.

On the question of summons from the NIA court in connection with the Malegaon blasts case, she averred that she respected the court’s order and will follow it.

On Monday, the Mumbai NIA court ordered Pragya Singh and seven other accused in the case to appear before it at least once in a week for the ongoing hearing.