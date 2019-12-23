Raghubar Das resigns; to conitnue till new govt formed

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das Monday resigned after the BJP received a drubbing in the assembly elections. "I met Governor Droupadi Murmu and submitted my resignation. The governor asked me to be caretaker CM till the new government is formed, Das told reporters after coming out of the Raj Bhavan here.

Das is trailing behind Independent candidate Saryu Roy by over 15000 votes in East Jamshedpur constituency.

The opposition JMM is all set to form the next government as ally Congress has already lent its support to him.

Results of 37 seats of the total 81 have been declared so far. BJP has won in only 13, while the JMM/Congress/RJD alliance in 21 seats.

The JMM is leading in another 17, the Congress 8 and RJD one seat and is set to form the government. BJP is leading in another 12, according to the Election Commission.

AJSU Party has won two seats and CPI(ML-Liberation) one, while trends show JVM-P leading in 3, NCP in one and independents in two seats.