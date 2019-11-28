SC to take up plea against post-poll alliance in Maha

The Supreme Court is scheduled to take up on Friday a petition seeking a declaration that the post-poll alliance by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress in Maharashtra was unconstitutional.

A special bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna would consider on November 29 the petition filed by Pramod Pandit Joshi, the Spokesperson of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.

This would come a day after swearing in of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister of the state as the leader of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'.

The matter is posted before the three-judge bench which had on November 26 ordered for floor test in the Assembly on November 27, precipitating the resignation of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

In his plea, Joshi contended Shiv Sena betrayed the mandate given by the people of Maharashtra, as it had fought the Assembly elections in a pre-poll alliance with BJP which emerged as the single largest party in 288-member Assembly.

However, Shiv Sena formed the government in post-poll alliance with NCP and Congress, it said.