Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant quits NDA ministry

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  Nov 11 2019, 08:10am ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2019, 08:19am ist
Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Arvind Sawant.

In a significant development signalling a change in Maharashtra politics, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena has resigned from his post under the Narendra Modi government. 

The Congress and NCP had put a pre-condition for the Shiv Sena to snap ties from the BJP and NDA formally.

Last night, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray,  held meetings with top aides Milind Narvekar, Sanjay Raut and Anil Desai and asked Sawant to withdraw from the government. 

Uddhav's son Aaditya also met the Sena MLAs,  who are staying in a resort in Mumbai. 

Sawant will make a formal announcement in New Delhi at 11 am. Arvind Sawant is a two-term MP from the prestigious Mumbai South seat.

