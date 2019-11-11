Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant quits NDA ministry

In a significant development signalling a change in Maharashtra politics, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena has resigned from his post under the Narendra Modi government.

The Congress and NCP had put a pre-condition for the Shiv Sena to snap ties from the BJP and NDA formally.

शिवसेनेची बाजू सत्याची आहे. अशा खोट्या वातावरणात दिल्लीतील सरकार मध्ये तरी का रहायचे?

आणि म्हणूनच मी केंद्रीय मंत्री पदाचा राजीनामा देत आहे. या संदर्भात आज सकाळी ११.०० वा. दिल्ली येथे मी पत्रकार परिषद (Press Conference) घेणार आहे. — Arvind Sawant (@AGSawant) November 11, 2019

Last night, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, held meetings with top aides Milind Narvekar, Sanjay Raut and Anil Desai and asked Sawant to withdraw from the government.

Uddhav's son Aaditya also met the Sena MLAs, who are staying in a resort in Mumbai.

Sawant will make a formal announcement in New Delhi at 11 am. Arvind Sawant is a two-term MP from the prestigious Mumbai South seat.