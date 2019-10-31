Thackeray, Shinde & Sena ministers to meet Governor

In a surprising development, a Shiv Sena delegation comprising Uddhav Thackeray's son and Yuva Sena President Aditya Thackeray, the newly-elected leader of legislature party Eknath Shinde and other senior ministers will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan this afternoon.

The delegation includes Subhash Desai, Diwakar Raote and Ramdas Kadam, all close aides of Matoshree.

The meeting is scheduled at 3.30 pm.

The agenda of the meeting is not known but have taken the BJP by surprise.

After the meeting, the newly-elected MLAs will also meet the Governor.

Further details are awaited...