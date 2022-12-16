Up to Rs 5L cash reward for tip on proclaimed offenders

Members of the general public who provide information leading to the arrest of proclaimed offenders in cases pertaining to national security, law and order, drug and weapon smuggling, and crimes against women and children will be paid cash rewards of up to Rs 5 lakh.

The government issued an order to this effect on Thursday. This will not apply to police personnel.

New traffic police stations

The government also issued an order to open four new traffic police stations at Thalaghattapura, Bellandur, Hennur and Mahadevapura in Bengaluru.

The manpower for these stations will be drawn from police personnel who were posted to the now-dissolved Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The four stations will get a total of 163 sanctioned posts. Thalaghattapura and Bellandur will get 43 officers each, while Hennur will be given 42 and Mahadevapura 37.

At the time of its dissolution, 445 police officers were posted to the ACB. Of them, 224 have been posted to the Lokayukta, while the remaining 221 will be deployed in the state police. Of the 221, 165 police personnel will be sent to the new traffic police stations and the rest to other police stations and wings.