Assembly Polls 2022 Live: 60,000 cops, 845 CAPF companies deployed for last phase of UP polls

In the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, voting is proposed in 54 constituencies across nine districts -- Chandauli, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Mau, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Bhadohi and Varanasi. Voting will be held at 12,205 polling stations and 23,535 polling booths in 177 police station areas. Stay tuned on DH for the latest updates.