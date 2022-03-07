Assembly Polls 2022 Live: 60,000 cops, 845 CAPF companies deployed for last phase of UP polls

In the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, voting is proposed in 54 constituencies across nine districts -- Chandauli, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Mau, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Bhadohi and Varanasi. Voting will be held at 12,205 polling stations and 23,535 polling booths in 177 police station areas. Stay tuned on DH for the latest updates.
SP-led alliance to form government in UP: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the alliance led by his party will emerge victorious in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and will work to safeguard the rights and honour of the people of the state.
In a statement issued here, he urged people to vote in large numbers in the seventh and final phase of the election on Monday to save democracy and the Constitution. (PTI)
In the seventh phase of the election, voting will be held on 54 Assembly seats spread over nine districts.
Mock polling begins for the final phase of UP polls
60,000 cops, 845 CAPF companies deployed for last phase of UP polls
Over 60,000 police personnel and 845 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed during the seventh and final phase of theUttarPradeshassembly polls on Monday, according to officials. (PTI)