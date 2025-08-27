Menu
BBMP readies Bengaluru lakes for Ganesha immersion  

Barricades have been placed at all immersion points. The BBMP has deployed swimmers, installed CCTV cameras, and arranged lighting to ensure safety.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 21:20 IST
Published 26 August 2025, 21:20 IST
