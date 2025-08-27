BBMP readies Bengaluru lakes for Ganesha immersion  

<p>Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has completed preparations at city lakes for Ganesha immersions, setting up 41 lakes and 489 temporary tanks.</p>.<p>Barricades have been placed at all immersion points. The BBMP has deployed swimmers, installed CCTV cameras, and arranged lighting to ensure safety. Auto tippers will transport collected waste from the lakes.</p>.<p><strong>Dates to remember</strong></p>.<p>At Yediyur Lake, immersions are permitted between August 27 and September 7.</p>.Ganesha festival: Meat ban in Bengaluru on Wednesday.<p>At Halasuru Lake, they will continue till September 30.</p>.<p>Immersions will close at Sankey Lake after September 4 and at Hebbal Lake by September 10.</p>