Parts of skeleton found in garbage pile in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Parts of a human skeleton were found in a garbage dump in southeastern Bengaluru on Tuesday, causing panic among residents.</p>.<p>The police said that the skeletal remains were disposed of by a local resident whose daughter had brought them home for her medical studies.</p>.<p>Pourakarmikas cleaning the premises in Govindashettipalya spotted what looked like a skull and a few bones and alerted the police.</p>.<p>During inquiry, the resident appeared before the police and admitted he had dumped the remains.</p>.Lakebed in Bengaluru's Harlur dumped with debris as authorities 'stay silent'.<p>After verifying his claims that his daughter, an MBBS student, had brought them home for her studies, the police issued him a warning to be cautious in future.</p>