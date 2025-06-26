Today's Horoscope – December 25, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 24 December 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
You can make money if you work on personal investments. Don’t give out any personal information that you don’t want spread around. People you trust can play upon your weakness later.
Colour: Brown | Number: 6
April 21 - May 21
You have made a travel plan today, and it may lead to a new business venture. Children are demanding of your time and attention today. A sudden offer makes you confused, but could be very suitable for you in the long run.
Colour: Jade-green | number: 2
May 22 - June 21
A delightful event or meeting could brighten your day and set the stage for a very interesting development. You may be taking stock of your professional life. Be careful to balance strategy with personal objectives.
Colour: Opal | Number: 1
June 22 - July 22
Investments and speculations do well. The moon in the twelfth house makes you introspective. Your moodiness rubs off on to your close ones, and the stage is set for a morose atmosphere. Snap out of it.
Colour: Salmon-pink | Number: 7
July 23 - August 21
Entertaining at home is not viable today. Work load and hectic schedules take toll on your health today. Stress-related problems crop up, unless you start a physical health regimen today.
Colour: mango | Number: 4
August 22 - September 23
Talk to an older family member you have helped in the past. Go after your goals and don’t be afraid to ask for assistance. Time to pit your cards on the table, and sort out your goals and priorities. A loved one is not very helpful.
Colour: Beige | Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
Relationships take the spotlight in two days. Be open to honest conversations; genuine communication can strengthen bonds. Avoid assumptions and actively listen to others’ perspectives. A mutual understanding can be reached, leading to harmonious interactions.
Colour: Sky Blue | Number: 6
October 23 - November 21
Focus on personal growth. Avoid external distractions; introspective activities like meditation or journaling can bring valuable insights. Trust your instincts; they will guide you towards a profound understanding of your path. Embrace self-discovery.
Colour: Midnight-Blue | Number: 8
November 22 - December 21
Channel your energy into tasks that align with your long-term goals. Avoid impulsivity; a well-thought-out strategy will lead to success. Trust your abilities and be open to collaborations.
Colour: Olive-Green | Number: 3
December 23 - January 20
Gather past info; secret travel likely. Be discreet at work; avoid unnecessary attention. Blend into the background for now. Balance your adventurous spirit with practicality for optimum results.
Colour: Ash | Number: 5
January 21 - February 19
Cautious in romance; balance time for family. Hard work pays off; ignore coworker comments. Trust your instincts; navigate challenges. Open communication fosters deeper connections. Embrace your compassionate
nature.
Colour: Cream | Number: 1
February 20 - March 20
Intense energy surrounds. Manage debts; assertive communication helps. Romantic partner demands attention; be patient and understanding, and a better commitment evolves.
Colour: White | Number: 2
Amara Ramdev