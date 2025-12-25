<p>Bengaluru: The government has exempted renewable energy projects and small-scale industries from obtaining prior permission to start operating on agricultural land, in a big ease-of-doing-business reform. </p>.<p>The government is also giving effect to auto-conversion of farmlands for non-agricultural use if they come under a master plan in urban areas. </p>.<p>These reforms are under the newly-notified Karnataka Land Revenue (Amendment) Rules.</p>.<p>"This is the largest revision in decades. These are pro-people initiatives and ease of governance is the driving force," Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said. </p>.Karnataka gives nod for DPR of Bedthi–Varada river linking project : DK Shivakumar .<p>Any person holding land being used for agricultural purposes had to apply with the deputy commissioner for permission to divert it for non-agricultural use.</p>.<p>This was widely considered as a corrupt and cumbersome process. </p>.<p>Now, establishing a new industry on agricultural land up to two acres will not require conversion.</p>.<p>"This will apply to small-scale and agro-based industries," Gowda said. </p>.<p>Similarly, renewable energy projects -- solar, wind, hybrid, energy storage, biomass and waste-to-energy -- will not need conversion. </p>.<p>The process of converting agricultural land for non-agricultural use is being taken online, for which the government is developing a software.</p>.<p>Applicants can apply online for auto-conversion. </p>.<p>For agricultural lands governed by a master plan, the government is doing away with conversion.</p>.<p>Deputy commissioners will have to issue the conversion orders within 30 days from application.</p>.<p>Otherwise, it is "deemed to be provisionally approved", the rules state. </p>.<p>In an earlier interview to <em>DH</em>, Gowda gave the example of an agricultural land that falls under a residential zone in a master plan.</p>.<p>"That land gets automatically converted for residential use. You want to form a layout? Apply for a layout approval directly. At present, even if the land is in a residential zone, you have to get it converted. We want to eliminate this step," he had said. </p>.<p>Misusing the land-conversion relaxations will result in a penalty of Rs 1 lakh and an additional fine of Rs 2,500 for each day’s violation.</p>.<p>"...such penalty and additional penalty shall be entered into the Record of Rights, Tenancy, and Crops (RTC) as an encumbrance," the new rules state. </p>.<p>Highlights - Relaxed rules\n* Establishing new industry on agri land up to 2 acres will not require conversion\n* Auto-conversion of farmlands located in urban masterplan\n* Process of converting agri land for non-agri use being taken online\n* DCs must issue conversion orders within 30 days from application\n</p>