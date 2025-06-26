Today's Horoscope – December 27, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 26 December 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Your artistic abilities are heightened. At work, a new project comes through. A friend is supportive. Throat infections and allergies indicated. Health needs caution.
Colour: White | Number: 7
April 21 - May 21
A lack of concentration could get you into serious trouble. It is very important for you to stay focused today. Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely.
Colour: Ivory | Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right.
Colour: Amber | Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
A heartfelt letter mends a strained relationship. Joining a dance class might provide a joyous outlet for emotions. Staying anchored in the present moment enhances well-being.
Colour: Pearl | Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
Organizing a community event magnifies your positive influence. Sharing a cherished memory with friends can create bonds. Valuing the journey over the destination brings greater fulfilment.
Colour: Sunflower-yellow | Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
Participating in a workshop elevates your skills. A casual chat over tea might lead to valuable insights. Grounding in nature rejuvenates the soul.
Colour: Slate | Number: 6
September 23 - October 22
Parents or an older relative takes up your time. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. a great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. Talks with business people may lead to important opportunities.
Colour: Purple | Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
A sense of your own uniqueness and inner peace prevails, helping you to overcome anger and disappointments. You may have to re-negotiate a contract. Make money using your ingenuity and creative talent.
Colour: Ivory | Number: 4
November 22 - December 21
Travel for business or pleasure today. Don’t dwell on past regrets. You are beginning to think you’ve got unrealistic goals, but that’s not true. What you want is closer to reality than you think. Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence.
Colour: Brown | Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
New projects take off today. A good day for buying that special gift. Work load and hectic schedules take toll on your health today Further your knowledge for added career boost and sign up for courses and seminars.
Colour: Maroon | Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
A response from that special one indicated, An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Don’t wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself.
Colour: Magenta | Number: 1
February 20 - March 20
Put your efforts into work or money-making ventures rather than your emotional life. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind. Confronting your emotions today changes everything.
Colour: Off-white | Number: 6
Amara Ramdev