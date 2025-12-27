Menu
Homeworld

Six terrorists killed in clash with police in northwest Pakistan

The shootout ensued after the terrorists attacked police with sniper rifles and quadcopter strikes in the Lakki Marwat district.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 19:52 IST
Published 26 December 2025, 19:52 IST
