Today's Horoscope – December 29, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 28 December 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
The Moon emphasises romance, children and a lucky windfall today. Speculations do well. New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may bein store for you.
Colour: Coral | Number: 2
April 21 - May 21
A letter could bring misleading information. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. Health needs care.
Colour: Jade | Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
A trip with a romantic partner likely. Interaction with children and a social group or party could liven up your day. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends, a few of them unusual.
Colour: Pearl | Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
You’re feeling especially creative today, so make the most of this good energy. Go with the flow. be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities.
Colour: Cream | Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
Great day for leisure and romance. Take care not to go overboard in your use of credit. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover.
Colour: Saffron | Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative. Your career plans are good but they have to be more grounded. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today.
Colour: Mauve | Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
A day that is demanding and positive, but your serene approach to matters eases the strain around, and wins you support. Anything that occurs now will be solid and of lasting nature.
Colour: Blue | Number: 1
October 23 - November 21
You are secretive today, and rightly so. All work should be kept confidential. Your trusting nature impels you to confide in all the wrong people and that could land you in the soup.
Colour: Gold | Number: 9
November 22 - December 21
A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Home-life brings joy. You will have original ideas, worth implementing, so take your time to put it all together and make a presentation.
Colour: Maroon | Number: 4
December 23 - January 20
Financial matters are emphasized. Increase in your financial status – either through your effort or someone close to you. Finances may be good, but hangers-on will be more. Don’t be eager to part with your cash.
Colour: Coffee | Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
Working environment conducive. An office romance could blossom and social events connected with colleagues on the agenda. A good time to think of growth in the company, albeit a lateral one.
Colour: Sea-green | Number: 6
February 20 - March 20
Travel plans get off to big start. Travel could help you meet important people, both work-wise and for matters of the heart. You're significant-other could be demanding. A good time for career plans. For the water sign Pisces, emotions can get a bit too diluted at times, keep a grip on yourself and take charge of the situation at hand.
Colour: Magenta | Number: 2
Amara Ramdev