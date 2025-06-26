Pisces

February 20 - March 20

Travel plans get off to big start. Travel could help you meet important people, both work-wise and for matters of the heart. You're significant-other could be demanding. A good time for career plans. For the water sign Pisces, emotions can get a bit too diluted at times, keep a grip on yourself and take charge of the situation at hand. Colour: Magenta | Number: 2