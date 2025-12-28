<p>Pam Beach (Florida): US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said on Sunday he believed talks about ending Russia's war in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ukraine">Ukraine</a> were in "the final stages" as he headed into a meeting in Florida with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.</p>.Trump says he had 'very productive' call with Putin ahead of Zelenskyy meeting.<p>Trump's comments followed an earlier phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who Trump said is "very serious" about ending the war.</p><p>"I'm also calling President Putin back after the meeting, and we'll continue with negotiations," Trump said.</p>