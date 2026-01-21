Menu
News in Pics | January 21, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 20:26 IST
Artists perform the 'Purulia Chhau' dance depicting ‘Duryodhan Vadh’ during an event titled 'Mahabharat', in Bhopal. PTI

People offer prayers to the idol of Lord Ganesh ahead of the ‘Maghi Ganpati’ festival, in Navi Mumbai. PTI

U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters during a press briefing at the White House, on the one-year mark into his second term in office, in Washington, D.C. Credit: Reuters

Family members hold signs during a protest for the release of their loved ones outside the Centro de Formacion para el Hombre Nuevo “El Libertador” prison complex, amid prisoner releases by the Venezuelan government following the U.S. capture of Nicolas Maduro, in Tocuyito, Venezuela. Credit: Reuters

Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection show in Paris. Credit: Reuters

Published 20 January 2026, 20:26 IST
