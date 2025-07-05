Today's Horoscope – January 5, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 04 January 2026, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Don't let your partner put demands on you. Ideas may sound good, but be careful if people are just looking for handouts. Too much work and no play will not only result in fatigue and frustration but also loneliness, too.
Colour: blue Number: 6
April 21 - May 21
Be sure to look into travel opportunities that will provide you with mental stimulation. Move forward if you want to turn your life around. You are best to stick to basics. Work on getting ahead by picking up added skills.
Colour: Silver Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
Resist any idle chatter. Help if you can, but more than likely it will be sufficient just to listen. You may have been too agreeable to someone who just wanted to use you. Financial investments that deal with joint money can be extremely
prosperous.
Colour: red Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
A perfect day for love and romance. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations.
Colour: Lilac Number: 5
July 23 - August 21
Holiday plans need caution as unexpected expenses crop up. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Don't betray other's secrets, or you will only find your personal issues out in the open.
Colour: Pink Number: 1
August 22 - September 23
A friend needs your advice and support. However, do not confuse it with romantic love. Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong.
Colour: Yellow Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
You could do extremely well in competitive sports events. A project looks promising. Much appreciation comes your way. Be positive in your outlook and put your views across without ruffling any feathers.
Colour: Cream Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. Long-term financial issues could be problematic. A new line of revenue with a friend as a partner.
Colour: Amber Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
A great day for a personal makeover. Travel seems good, however an old flame could re-enter. Compromise may be necessary at work and avoid losing your temper.
Colour: Apricot Number: 3
December 23 - January 20
You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Someone you meet will change your life. Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode.
Colour: Green Number: 2
January 21 - February 19
Patience goes a long way. Nothing goes as planned. Minor interruptions prevent you from doing what you had in mind. You feel you can compete well with others and attempted new things.
Colour: Peach Number: 6
February 20 - March 20
You could develop and gain a deeper understanding of yourself. An involvement in charitable organizations possible. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today.
Colour: Orange Number: 8
Amara Ramdev