Today's Horoscope – October 16, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 15 October 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Today is ideal for leisure and romance. Just be mindful not to overspend; avoid going overboard with credit. Consider boosting your confidence and giving your personal aura a makeover.
Colour: Violet. Number: 5
April 21 - May 21
An extra hour of work can yield financial gains, and a hobby might turn into a profitable venture. However, ensure your career plans are grounded. Be cautious of potential confusion and miscommunications today.
Colour: Mauve. Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
Take a second look at any investments you're considering. Completing your tasks diligently will impress your boss. When dealing with colleagues, aim for objectivity over emotional reactions.
Colour: Honey. Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
Resist the temptation to overspend to impress others. Maintain a positive approach when handling co-workers and clients. Exercise prudence and avoid rushing into decisions.
Colour: Tan. Number: 6
July 23 - August 21
Changes at home may be on the horizon, and a relationship could bring added stress today. Take care of the health of older loved ones. Remember, things tend to fall into place when the time is right.
Colour: Ash. Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
Despite newfound importance, remain grounded. Be cautious of potential bone and lower back problems. Avoid strenuous exercises or physical training at this time.
Colour: Burgundy. Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
A new mindset, will enhance your decision-making. Engaging in a creative project will bring you closer to your inner muse. An old memory might resurface, leading to a renewed connection.
Colour: Rose. Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
Trusting your instincts will guide you towards uncharted yet fulfilling territories. A candid conversation will shed light on an unresolved matter. Immersing in a passion project will be therapeutic and rewarding.
Colour: Maroon. Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
Embracing spontaneity will lead to an adventure that sparks joy. Delving into a philosophical book or documentary will expand your horizons. A mentor or guide may provide invaluable insights, fuelling your personal growth.
Colour: Turquoise. Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Harnessing your innate discipline will help you make significant progress in a project. A conversation with a mentor or elder will offer wisdom and guidance. Nature will provide solace and rejuvenation; consider a short escape outdoors.
Colour: Charcoal-Grey. Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
Embracing change will open doors to innovative opportunities. Your unique perspective will be sought after in group discussions or debates. Engaging in community service or a charitable act will bring immense satisfaction.
Colour: Slate-grey. Number: 5
February 20 - March 20
Dreams and intuition will play a pivotal role, guiding you toward a path of self-discovery. A bond with a loved one will deepen through shared experiences. Immersing yourself in creative pursuits will provide a therapeutic outlet.
Colour: Sea-Green. Number: 8
Amara Ramdev