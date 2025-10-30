<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Wednesday extended route 215B from KR Market to Anajanapura to connect the Bengaluru South RTO (KA 05) via Banashankari TTMC. </p>.<p>The first service from K R Market departs at 8.05 am and the last at 7.10 pm. From the Anjanapura RTO, the first bus service is at 9.10 am and the last at 6.15 pm. </p>.<p>The RTO office, which previously functioned from the Jayanagar TTMC in 4th Block, was shifted to Anjanapura on October 25. </p>.<p>The new address is 64/1, Anjanapura, Uttarahalli hobli, JP Nagar 9th Phase, Bengaluru-560078. The office is about 3 km from the Doddakallasandra metro station. </p>