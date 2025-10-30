Menu
BMTC bus service to Bengaluru South RTO

The first service from K R Market departs at 8.05 am and the last at 7.10 pm. From the Anjanapura RTO, the first bus service is at 9.10 am and the last at 6.15 pm.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 21:00 IST
Published 29 October 2025, 21:00 IST
