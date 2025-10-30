<p>Bengaluru: Jigani police have registered a non-cognisable complaint against an unknown person for creating a WiFi ID with a pro-Pakistan slogan.</p>.<p>Govardhan Singh, a Bajrang Dal activist, filed a complaint after spotting a WiFi network named ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ while visiting Kallubalu village in Jigani. He shared a screenshot of the network, which later went viral on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Singh told the police that he had discussed the matter with neighbours before approaching them. "We have gathered details about the suspects and will take legal action soon,” the police said.</p>