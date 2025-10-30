Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Jigani police probe pro-Pakistan WiFi username    

Govardhan Singh, a Bajrang Dal activist, filed a complaint after spotting a WiFi network named ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ while visiting Kallubalu village in Jigani.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 21:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 21:05 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaJigani

Follow us on :

Follow Us