Today's Horoscope – September 8, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 07 September 2025, 18:32 IST
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20) : You can help a close friend find solutions to personal problems. Money problems will be sorted out soon. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover. Lucky Colour: Plum Lucky Number:5
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Be careful not to overreact to a real or imagined slight. A partner may insist on doing their thing today. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today.
Lucky Colour: Honey Lucky Number: 9
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Unique new opportunities bring pleasant surprises. Steer clear of hypersensitive folks. Careless spending patterns could land you in a financial fix.
Lucky Colour: Sea-green Lucky Number:1
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): You are open to new ideas, commitments. Avoid risky projects. This is a great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. You will have excellent ideas and you should be able to help your partner get ahead. Money matters good.
Lucky Colour: Gold Lucky Number: 7
Leo
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. Promotions will be yours if you have acted professionally in times of crisis. Be innovative. Health ailments better. Lucky Colour: brown Lucky Number: 8
Virgo
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Money matters smooth. Partner/spouse proves troublesome. Don't count on your friends to be loyal when it comes to doing things. Your interests could lead you down avenues you never realized existed.
Lucky Colour: violet Lucky Number: 5
Libra
LIBRA (Sep 23 - Oct 22): Curating an art exhibition showcases your aesthetic. A harmonious musical evening could soothe the spirit. Blending diplomacy with directness ensures effective communication.
Lucky Colour: Rose- Quartz Lucky Number: 3
Scorpio
SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21): Undertaking a mystery challenge tests your investigative prowess. An intimate dinner might lead to profound connections. Fusing intensity with openness deepens relationships.
Lucky Colour: Onyx Lucky Number: 6
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21): Launching a travel blog shares your exploratory spirit. A surprise hike could unveil breathtaking vistas. Merging enthusiasm with patience reaps long-term rewards.
Lucky Colour: Sunflower Lucky Number: 2
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Social life active. Keep your mind on your work and stay away from situations that could ruin your reputation. A move or property investment will be well worth your while.
Lucky Colour: claret-red Lucky Number: 1
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Job interests go well. A family member may be moody. Check security and safety measures at home. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today. A day to keep cool and focus on family. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 3
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use.
Lucky Colour: Jade Lucky Number: 5
Amara Ramdev