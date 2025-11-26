<p>Two engineers in Bengaluru have built a three wheeler electric scooter with anti-topple technology. </p><p>As per a <a href="https://thebetterindia.com/innovation/igowise-mobility-anti-topple-electric-trike-bengaluru-startup-self-balancing-trike-safe-mobility-riders-10791612">report </a>by <em>The Better India</em>, the 'iGowise Electric Trike' is the first Indian three-wheeler with anti-topple technology. </p><p>Sravan Kumar Appana, a technologist turned entrepreneur and Suresh Babu Salla, a civil engineer and railway technologist came up with this idea. </p><p>The duo wanted to create technology that touched human lives, and launched the company in June 2020. </p>.<p>During the pandemic, they started working on three-wheeler electric scooter. </p><p>"We spoke to everyone, from small micro-entrepreneurs and delivery riders to women and the elderly. We wanted to understand the struggles they faced on two-wheelers every single day. It was about grasping the bigger picture before even thinking about building," Sravan told the publication. </p>.<p>iGowise trike is built in such a manner that the rider feels secure to drive through potholes or bumps as it is divided into two parts -- lower body that holds twin rear wheels and upper body that tilts. </p><p>"It is a perfect combination of engineering complexity and human instinct," Suresh said, as reported by the publication. </p><p>The rider does not have to put their feet down while at the traffic signal, which makes a huge difference especially for women and elderly, they added. </p>