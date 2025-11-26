<p>Actor Akshay Oberoi made the official announcement of his participation in Siddharth Anand’s <em>King</em>, which stars the <em>King of Bollywood</em>, Shah Rukh Khan. </p><p>The movie, which marks a collaboration between SRK and his daughter Suhana, has already become one of the most talked-about projects in showbiz. <em>King</em> also marks Akshay’s third collaboration with director Siddharth Anand after <em>Fighter</em> and their OTT series, <em>Flesh</em>.</p>.<p>Talking about his association, Akshay Oberoi said, “It’s a dream come true, my checklist is complete now that I’ve got the chance to work in a King Khan film and share screen space with him. Growing up, Shah Rukh Khan has been one of my biggest inspirations not just as an actor, but as someone who redefined charisma and hard work in Indian cinema. To be a part of a film that stars him feels surreal. I’ve admired his discipline, his energy, and his generosity as a performer for years, and to finally experience that in person is something I’ll always cherish.”</p><p>“Also, Sid and Mamta are like family to me now in this industry, and when Siddharth called me to be part of this magnum opus, I had to jump in and immediately said yes. My association with them is truly special. I’m soaking in every moment and learning as much as I can from him on set,” Akshay concluded.</p>.Shah Rukh Khan reveals teaser of new movie 'King'.<p>Akshay has steadily built a diverse and acclaimed body of work across genres and continues to make brave choices that balance both commercial and performance-driven cinema. </p><p>With <em>King</em>, he joins a stellar ensemble in what promises to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.</p><p><em>King</em> is a high-octane action film directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Suhana Khan. The movie is scheduled for release in 2026.</p>