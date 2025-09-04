Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeauto

GST Bonanza | Small cars likely to see Rs 45,000 to 1 lakh price drop due to GST rejig

All automobiles exceeding 1,200 cc and longer than 4,000 mm, as well as motorcycles exceeding 350 cc and racing cars, will be charged with a 40% levy.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 19:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 19:10 IST
AutomobileNarendra ModiGSTGoods and Services Tax

Follow us on :

Follow Us