<p>Mangaluru: An alleged attempt to extort money from a cattle owner was reported at Angaragudde in Mulki limits. A purported video of the incident is being circulated on social media. </p><p>According to commissioner of police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH, three persons from a neighbouring village allegedly targeted Abu Bakar, who owns three pairs buffaloes, five milch cows and oxen. </p><p>During the alleged extortion attempt, the accused reportedly assaulted Shamshuddin, the father of Abu Bakar. Abu Bakar intervened and rescued his father, police commissioner added.</p><p>He said the incident has not affected communal harmony in the village, where people from different communities have been living peacefully. Neighbours, including Hindus from the area, extended support to Abu Bakar’s family and accompanied them to the police station to lodge a complaint.</p>.MSIL records double sales of liqour worth Rs 18.11 crore in Karnataka.<p>In fact, Abu Bakar’s buffaloes had recently won prizes in a Kambala competition. </p><p>Following the incident,two of the accused have been secured, while one is absconding. </p><p>Police also noted that one of the accused attempted to project himself as a victim by undergoing medical examination at a hospital. However, videography of the incident is available, which has helped police ascertain the sequence of events to some extent. Further details are expected to emerge after all video footage is examined.</p><p>The commissioner said two of the accused have previous cases registered against them, including serious offences. Further investigation is underway and action will be taken accordingly.</p>