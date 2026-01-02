Menu
News in Pics | January 2, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 00:59 IST
Specially-abled children paint a taxi during the 'Caravan Winter Carnival' on the first day of 2026, in Kolkata, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

People sit around a bonfire to warm themselves on the New Year's day, in Prayagraj, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani kisses his wife Rama Duwaji during his inauguration ceremony in New York City, U.S., January 1, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A drone view shows people gathering over the Galata Bridge in solidarity with Palestinians on New Year's Day in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Emergency personnel work at the site of an explosion and fire at the "Le Constellation" bar, where several people died and others were injured after an explosion tore through a crowded New Year’s Eve party, according to Swiss police, in the upscale ski resort of Crans-Montana in southwestern Switzerland, January 1, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 02 January 2026, 00:59 IST
