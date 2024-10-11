Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeauto

Over 10K consumer complaints against Ola Electric in last 1yr; CCPA issues notice to company

The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) received more than 10,000 complaints against Ola Electric for the last one year, which were escalated to higher levels at the company for redressal.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 13:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 13:56 IST
Ola ElectricElectric Vehiclecomplaintconsumer court

Follow us on :

Follow Us