Over 10K consumer complaints against Ola Electric in last 1yr; CCPA issues notice to company

<p>New Delhi: Consumer rights regulator CCPA has slapped a notice on electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ola, as it initiates a class action after over 10,000 complaints related to quality and after-sales service remained unaddressed, according to sources.</p>.<p>The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has been getting complaints against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ola-electric">Ola Electric</a> for the last one year, which were escalated to higher levels at the company for redressal "but there was little interest shown in redressing these complaints", said a source.</p>.<p>Subsequently, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) "started examining these complaints for class action and found that over the last one year, NCH received over 10,000 complaints", the source added.</p>.Ola Electric Mobility stock declines over 6% after CCPA notice on misleading ads.<p>According to the source, the major categories of consumer complaints include charging during the free service period/warranty, delayed and unsatisfactory services, refusal or delay in warranty services, inadequate services, recurrent defects despite services, inconsistent performance with advertised claims, overcharging and inaccurate invoices.</p>.<p>Also, failure to provide refunds and documentation, unprofessional conduct and complaint closure and multiple issues with battery and vehicle components were highlighted by the aggrieved consumers, a source said.</p>.<p>As per the CCPA, the major grounds for issuing show cause notice are alleged violation of consumer rights, deficiencies in services, misleading claims, and unfair trade practices.</p>.<p>On October 7, the CCPA issued the show cause notice against Ola Electric and gave 15 days for the company to respond.</p>.<p>Before issuing the notice, the CCPA headed by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra examined those consumer complaints for class action.</p>.<p>On October 7, Ola Electric informed stock exchanges that the company received the show cause notice from the CCPA. The authority has provided a timeline of 15 days for the company to respond to the show cause notice, the filing had said.</p>.<p>The company said it would respond to the authority within the given timeframe with the supporting documents.</p>.MHI seeks inputs from ARAI on complaints against Ola Electric.<p>The Department of Consumer Affairs has revamped the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), which has emerged as a single point of access to consumers across the country for grievance redressal at the pre-litigation stage.</p>.<p>It is available to all consumers of the country wherein consumers can register their grievances from all over the country in 17 languages through a toll-free number 1915.</p>.<p>These grievances can be registered on the Integrated Grievance Redressal Mechanism (INGRAM), an omnichannel IT-enabled central portal, through various channels- Whats App, SMS, mail, NCH app, web portal, and Umang app as per their convenience.</p>.<p>Ola Electric sells three models of electric scooters at the moment, and in August this year announced its foray into the electric motorcycle segment.</p>.<p>Earlier this week, a war of words broke out between Ola founder Bhavish Agarwal and stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on social media platform X over the after-sales and service quality of the company's electric scooters.</p>.<p>Kamra had taken up after-sales and service issues faced by Ola Electric customers. </p>