<p>Family of Khokon Chandra Das, who was attacked and set on fire in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bangladesh">Bangladesh</a>, recounted the brutal attack and said that the motive of the attack was unknown as he was a peaceful man. </p><p>Das, who jumped in a nearby pond to save himself, is currently undergoing treatment in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=dhaka">Dhaka</a> after having suffered 30 per cent burns.</p><p>Speaking to <em>ANI, </em>Khokon Das' wife, Seema Das holding their infant, recalled the horrific incident that occurred when he was about to enter the house. </p><p>"My husband, who is a businessman, was entering the house when he was attacked by a mob gasoline and was set on fire. He is a patient man who leads a peaceful life. He has no enmity with anyone, and we are unable to understand the motive behind the attack," she said.</p><p>The survivor's sister, Anjana Rani Das said Khonkon was left bloodied after the attack. <br>"The attack occurred at 8:30pm. The crowd hit him on the head and poured gasoline on him before setting him on fire. He tried to jump in the water while crying for help," she said. </p><p>Khonkon Das' nephew Sourabh Das, speaking to <em>ANI </em>said he rushed his uncle to the hospital. </p><p>"I reached the hospital as soon as I got the call about my uncle being attacked. The police reached the scene and is investigating the matter. My uncle's face and hands were burnt," he said.</p><p>Meanwhile, another nephew, Pranto Das demanded a thorough investigation. </p><p>"We want thorough investigation and criminals to be brought to justice. My uncle never had enmity with anyone. He is in ICU and is extremely critical. The bloodthirsty mob came to him with the intent of murder," he said.</p><p>The attack took place in Damudya, Shariatpur. He was set on fire following petrol being poured on his body.</p><p>The incident took place at around 8:30 pm on Wednesday, as per <em>Prothom Alo.</em></p><p>Das was rescued by locals and was taken to Shariatpur Sardar Hospital, before being moved to Dhaka for advanced treatment as his condition became worse. </p><p><em>(With ANI inputs)</em></p>