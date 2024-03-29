How To Get More Followers On Twitch

To attract more followers on Twitch and get them to watch your streams, start by setting up your profile. Your channel's logo is the first thing people will notice. It's essential to have a logo that stands out and is easy to see on both desktop and mobile devices.

Include your social media links and schedule on your cover image, making sure they match your logo's style to create a consistent brand. Don't hesitate to use tools like Placeit or Visuals by Impulse to help you design.

Keep your bio short and to the point. Highlight what makes you unique and what you want viewers to know about you.

Add panels to your page where you can share important information like social media links, sponsors, and donation links. Customize these panels to match your overall page style and create a unique image for your channel.

Lastly, don't forget to add an offline image so that visitors don't see a blank screen when they visit your page.