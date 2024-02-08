Inspiring a New Generation: Igor Makarov's Approach to Mentorship

Beyond a healthy working culture and stable company benefits, mentorship is pivotal in enhancing employee engagement, offering increased learning opportunities and higher retention rates. Highlighting the crucial role of continuous learning, the 2019 LinkedIn Workforce Learning Report found that 94% of employees would likely remain longer at companies that invest in their development. This sentiment is reinforced by data showing a 50% boost in retention for participants in mentorship programs.

These statistics employ the significance of mentorship in business worldwide, particularly in the evolving workplace dynamics brought about by the pandemic's profound impact on work cultures.

Recognizing mentorship's transformative potential in today's rapidly changing work environments, international business leader and ARETI Founder Igor Makarov prioritizes mentorship within his leadership practices. Makarov, a philanthropist and entrepreneur, has significantly impacted various sectors worldwide. Born in Turkmenistan and a Cyprus national, he has achieved career success alongside his passion for professional cycling. Drawing on his years of expertise in managing international businesses and dynamic teams, Makarov shares his mentorship strategies, focusing on fostering a supportive, growth-oriented workplace culture and building trust among his employees.

Seeing the Potential in Everyone

Makarov emphasizes inclusivity and the belief in universal potential in his mentorship. Such an approach suggests his commitment to uncovering and fostering the often-kept talents within each individual, regardless of their background or starting point.

He states, “Mentorship shouldn’t be confined only to those with obvious potential but extended to everyone as long as they desire to learn. Who knows what gem of talent you will find once you give even those underdogs a chance.”

This philosophy underlines the power of mentorship, which lies in recognizing and developing the hidden strengths and abilities in others, offering them opportunities for growth and success they might not have had otherwise.

This inclusive strategy enriches the mentee's personal and professional development. It contributes to a more diverse and dynamic community or organization, benefiting from the wide range of perspectives and skills that come from giving everyone a chance to succeed.

Establishing mentorship as a long-term investment

Makarov’s strategic approach views mentorship as a long-term investment, underscoring the depth and sustainability of professional relationships. According to him, this perspective signifies that the value derived from mentorship extends far beyond immediate outcomes. It nurtures growth, development, and success throughout a career.

“I mentor my employees not just to be valuable within my company. I see my mentorship as an opportunity to sharpen them for their future goals, a higher career step they want to pursue, even outside my leadership,” Makarov shares.

This emphasizes a commitment to the continuous evolution of both mentor and mentee, treating achievements not just as endpoints but as stepping stones in an ongoing journey of learning and development. In this framework, Makarov’s mentorship becomes a profound investment in the future, cultivating a legacy of knowledge, skill, and wisdom that benefits individuals and organizations alike.

Honesty as the foundation of effective mentorship

Makarov believes honesty in mentorship involves prioritizing transparent and truthful communication to enhance the mentor-mentee bond. This strategy creates an environment conducive to learning and growth, where discussing weaknesses, acknowledging responsibilities, and sharing feedback become tools for genuine improvement.

He emphasizes how trust forms the cornerstone of this relationship, enabling both parties to engage in open dialogues that facilitate real progress and learning. This approach not only accelerates personal development but also strengthens the foundation of the mentorship itself, making every interaction meaningful and focused on long-term achievement.

Makarov mentions, “Passing on knowledge is one thing, but establishing trust among your mentees is another. This is what makes mentorship truly impactful. It’s somehow my pride knowing that my influence goes beyond mere knowledge but something more personal and unique to them.”

The Ultimate Goal of Mentorship

For Makarov, the core of his mentorship strategy is to be a vehicle that imparts wisdom beyond the scope of textbooks and traditional learning resources. In a world rich with self-help books and digital knowledge platforms, he emphasizes that tailored mentorship fosters personal and professional growth in ways that generic resources cannot.

With all these strategies, Makarov’s goal is to make leaders who excel in business trends, marketing, or corporate management and are also highly efficient in handling success, criticisms, and even setbacks. This approach prepares mentees to take on a high level of career development, fostering a new generation of resilient leaders and future mentors.