NGO Dhagaa Propels Women Empowerment And Sustainable Fashion At Boishakhi Utsob 2024

India, 16th April 2024 - On the auspicious occasion of Poila Boishakh, not-for-profit company Dhagaa, founded by Dr. Shraboni Bhattacharya DSouza in July 2023 along with Sanjukta Mukherjee, showcased unique and exquisite handcrafted apparel and jewelry, meticulously crafted by women master weavers and differently-abled artisans at the recently concluded Boishakhi Utsob 2024.

This celebratory event which attracted over a legion of attendees successfully propagated conscious living and women empowerment amongst today’s generation, by presenting an eclectic amalgamation of Bengali cuisine and eco-friendly merchandise.

During the event, Dr. Shraboni Bhattacharya D’Souza, Founder Partner of Dhagaa shared, “Dhagaa is a nationwide movement to eliminate gender disparity and bring rural and differently-abled artisans into the commercial world of fashion. Attendees will avail an opportunity to get a first hand experience of never-seen-before products from the interiors of rural Bengal and other parts of our country and thereby support the empowerment of rural artisans as well as aid in the preservation of age-old folk art. Dhagaa is committed to celebrating and championing traditional craftsmanship of India and providing female rural artisans with dignified opportunities for economic independence. By supporting Dhagaa's mission to empower women artisans, revive Indian crafts and promote sustainable fashion choices, attendees of the Boishakhi Utsob will be able to contribute to a more inclusive future. Let's weave threads of empowerment, sustainability and creativity together to ensure a more cohesive and brighter future.”