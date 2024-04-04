REDUCTION OF MANGANESE OXIDES IN A CONTINUOUS TUNNEL FURNACE.

This high temperature TUNNEL FURNACE, also is capable of obtaining Mn in metallic form, through Carbothermal reduction of such Oxides,quoted Mr.S.Mohanty ,Chief Consultant Involute Metal Powders. The company has been devising and inventing processes for various ferrous/non ferrous metal powders since last three decades.

Involute process ,presently has conceived designs to produce MnO from MnO2 ,to the extent of 5 t.p.d to 50 t.p.d,capacity plants. A fairly large sized Pilot plant of Involute has so far conducted and demonstrated the utility of such equipment to various prospective clientele. Manganese is used in several applications mainly :

In Steel Production as an alloying element ,in the production of alkaline batteries,in Ceramics as a pigment to stain clay and in various Fertilizers to improve crop yields.