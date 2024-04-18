Sai Life Sciences to conduct Walk-in Interviews in Bengaluru for roles in Discovery Chemistry

Bengaluru: Sai Life Sciences, one of India’s fastest growing Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CRO-CDMO) will be conducting walk-in interviews in Bengaluru for the role of Scientist/ Sr Scientist in Discovery Chemistry. The interviews will be conducted on Sunday, April 21, 2024, from 9am to 3pm at the Sai Vishram Business Hotel, Hebbagodi, Bommasandra Industrial Area, Bengaluru.

The recruitment drive aims to fill multiple positions in Medicinal Chemistry, Peptides, and ADCs (Antibody-Drug Conjugates) at the company’s integrated R&D centre in Hyderabad. Candidates with 2-10 years of experience and an MSc qualification in Organic or Medicinal Chemistry are encouraged to apply for these openings. Listed below are some of the key expectations for the role:

· Experience in synthetic R&D

· Knowledge of advanced synthetic & purification techniques

· Experience with diverse chemistries of heterocycles, hetero-bifunctional molecules, and peptides

· Experience in using chemistry tools and Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN)

· Knowledge of safety practices in lab operations

· Good communication & interpersonal skills

For 25 years, Sai Life Sciences has been a trusted partner in bringing new medicines to life, fast. As a global CRO-CDMO, the company works with innovator biotech and pharma companies to accelerate the discovery, development and commercialization of complex small molecules. With over 3000 employees across facilities in India, UK and USA, it supports innovators across the entire drug discovery journey from concept to commercialisation, including exploratory biology, creative chemistry, DMPK, toxicology, developability & formulations, early phase development, process & analytical development, scale-up, tech transfer, clinical supplies and cGMP manufacturing.

Sai’s Discovery services are designed to accelerate the journey from ‘Concept to Clinic’ through speed & high-quality data by bringing together Medicinal Chemistry, Biology, DMPK, Toxicology under one roof to fast-track the DMTA (Design, Make, Test and Analyze) cycle. Sai Life Sciences has completed over 200 Discovery programs across Oncology, CNS, Inflammation, Antivirals, Rare diseases, and more.

Today, Sai Life Sciences serves 300+ companies, spanning start-ups, small & mid-sized pharma, and large pharma across US, UK, EU and Japan and counts among its clients 17 of the top 20 large pharma companies by market capitalization.