Symphony's Cool Chronicles: A Quirky Tale of Portable Cooling Marvels!

Step into the world of Symphony – where coolness meets innovation in the most quirky and sustainable way possible! With over 80 years of cooling expertise and a staggering 2.5 crore air coolers sold worldwide, Symphony is not just a brand; it's a coolness revolution!

Symphony's journey began in the heart of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, with a simple yet powerful mission – to provide economically viable cooling accessible to all. Founded by the visionary Mr. Achal Bakeri, Symphony has become the world's largest air-cooling company, spreading its cool vibes across 60+ countries.

But what makes Symphony truly stand out? It's not just their commitment to quality or their global reach; it's their quirky approach to cooling that steals the show! Let's dive into Symphony's coolest offerings:

Winter 80B: The BLDC Wonder

Experience the world's 1st air cooler with BLDC technology! Consuming just 130 watts*, the Winter 80B guarantees 60% less power consumption, saving you up to Rs. 2000 per year on electricity bills. With its whisper-quiet performance and ergonomic fan design, it's the ultimate cooling companion for any space.

Jumbo 70: Power-Packed Performance