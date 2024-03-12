The legendary families of Hyderabad Deccan have spread their glory to America. The Splendor of ‘ZORE’ Endures Even More…

from the UK in 1930. He was a major contributor to its spread and promotion in India. He received the title of ‘Mahire Deccaniyat’

Soon after, Urdu was adopted as the official national language of Pakistan in 1954, after India and Pakistan gained independence from the bi-centennial Great Britain rule over the Indian subcontinent. Urdu had already served as a lingua franca among Muslims in the north and northwest British Indian Subcontinent who further migrated to the regions assigned to Pakistan as Muslim majority areas. This division was acquired from the "Two-nation theory" based on two different sets of ethical principles, cultural values, and religious practices. However, the Urdu language was the common denominator of literature and a constant coefficient of culture, which is not only proudly adopted as an official language in Pakistan, but is also one of the officially recognized languages in India. It has the status of "additional official language" in the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Telangana, and the national capital territory of Delhi. It is also one of the five official languages of Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2016, a century-old institute was digitalized, empowering access to the culturally rich Urdu language. The permit to have easy access to this platform gave the opportunity of both learning and advancement to universal subscribers across the world through the Idara-e-Adabiat-e-Urdu; (Institution of Excellence in Urdu Research, Literature & Learning) also known as 'Aiwan-e-Urdu,' which is based in Hyderabad Deccan, India. The institute, which was inaugurated in 1923 by Dr. Syed Mohiuddin Qadri Zore, was one of his greatest contributions to rejuvenating the Urdu language.

It was dedicated to the recovery, restoration, and compiling of aging and disintegrating texts, books, and manuscripts, which are still utilized for research on the language. This institution for Urdu learning, with a museum and library, was built on land donated by Zore's wife, Tehniath Unnisa Begum. She was the first female Sahiba-e-Dewaan 'Naatgo' Urdu female poetess. The most famous of her three published books is Sabro Shukar.

As an Indian scholar, literary critic, writer, poet, and social reformer, Zore's body of work continues to produce a wealth of resources on Urdu literature, history, and knowledge. During his brief 56-year life, he authored and published 61 books, leaving a significant legacy of Urdu literature that has been used as a mandatory component of the academic curriculum of the ‘Board of Examinations’ in a majority of Indian colleges and universities today. Furthermore, the foundation of ‘Abul Kalam Azad’ Oriental Research Institute was Zore’s another contribution to the future of the coming generations in that region.

In 1960, Zore was appointed as the Dean of the Urdu department at Kashmir University in Srinagar, at the request of Bakhshi Ghulam Mohammad, the Chief Minister of Kashmir, in addition to his service in Hyderabad Deccan. But on September 17, 1962, he suffered a deadly heart attack while presenting a didactic lecture. Hence, he was buried in Khaniyar Sharif at the request of his students, fans/followers in Srinagar, Kashmir.

Syed Mohiuddin Qadri Zore was born on December 7, 1905, in Shah Ganj, Hyderabad, to Syed Ghulam Mohammad Shah Qadri and Bashir Unnisa Begum. Zore got married on November 15, 1932, to Tehniath Unnisa Begum. Her father was Nawab Rafat Yar Jang of Hyderabad, India, who was ‘Subedar’ of Warangal, Viceroy’s Commissioned officer in the British Indian Army, well-known in his days as a Statesman, educationist, and a social reformer, and her brother was Sir Nawab Nizamath Jang who served as a Chief Justice of High Court, Hyderabad (1916-1918) in the British Subcontinent.

Zore and Tehniath had five sons: Taqi Uddin Qadri, Ali Uddin Qadri, Safiuddin Qadri, Rafiuddin Qadri, and Raziuddin Qadri, and four daughters: Tahzeeb Unisa, Tauquir Unisa Taufiq Unisa and Tasneem Unisa. Zore’s sons and their families still live in their ancestral house, named ‘Tehniath Manzil’, in Hyderabad, besides the institution, Idare Adabiyat-e-Urdu, and Ali Uddin Zore and Rafi Uddin Zore actively participate in supervision and maintenance of the institution and still a monthly Urdu journal following the same title Sabras for the past 70 years is published by the institution and distributed widely.

He rigorously encouraged his daughters to pursue higher education. His youngest daughter, Tasneem Unnisa Zore, graduated with a degree in architecture from India and went on to pursue further study and architectural training in London and the US. She is currently active in events that benefit the cultural organization Hyderabad Association of Washington Metro Area (HAWMA) in the US and encourages younger generations to embrace Hyderabad’s culture and Urdu literature.