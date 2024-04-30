UPSC Success Strategy with AIR 11 Kush Motwani at Vision IAS Bengaluru | 2nd May, 5 PM

Bengaluru, Karnataka - The UPSC Civil Services is renowned as one of the most prestigious examinations in the country, offering a fulfilling career marked by great responsibility and even greater prestige. As the recently declared UPSC CSE 2023 results show, it draws aspirants from diverse backgrounds across India, ranging from humanities to science and technology, all united by a common dream of serving the nation.

In this spirit, VisionIAS Bengaluru is pleased to host a session with Mr. Kush Motwani, who achieved All India Rank 11 in the 2023 UPSC Civil Services Examination in Bengaluru.

From Navsari to the National Stage

Hailing from Navsari, Gujarat, Mr. Motwani has been an exemplary student throughout his academic career. He completed his schooling with top marks at Delhi Public School, Nerul, followed by a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering and an M.Tech in Communication and Signal Processing from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

A Career of Diverse Pursuits

Mr. Motwani's professional path reflects his versatile interests and capabilities, transitioning from a research engineer to the Indian Corporate Law Services, and later as a Data Scientist.

His achievements include co-authoring a significant patent on population modeling and securing a runner-up position in Eureka, an Asia-wide Business Model contest. These experiences display his ability to blend technical expertise with strategic thinking, a skill set essential for the civil services

Perseverance Pays Off

The road to success in the UPSC examination was challenging and required perseverance. It was on his fifth attempt that Mr. Motwani secured his remarkable rank, a testament to his determination and indomitable spirit. His story is particularly inspiring for those who face setbacks and continue to strive toward their goals with undiminished enthusiasm.

An Invitation to Aspiring Civil Servants

VisionIAS invites you to join Mr. Motwani on 2nd May at our Bengaluru center, where he will share invaluable insights into preparing for the UPSC exams. This session will be beneficial for all aspirants, especially for working professionals, who aspire to enter civil services. This session would offer strategies for managing time effectively, developing practical study plans, and maintaining motivation throughout their preparation journey.

Event Details

● Speaker: Mr. Kush Motwani, AIR 11, UPSC CSE 2023

● Date & Time: 2 May, 5 PM

● Venue: VisionIAS Bengaluru, 36/3, 2nd Main Road, Attiguppe, Opp. to Metro Pillar 351, Vijayanagar, Bengaluru – 560040

We cordially invite all UPSC aspirants or those considering to take up this journey, to attend this session for an evening filled with motivation, strategy, and insights. Come and learn from one of the nation's top civil service achievers, and let his journey inspire you to pursue your dreams with renewed vigor.

With Best Wishes,

Team VisionIAS

For Registration, Please Visit: https://www.visionias.in/seminar/bengaluru/