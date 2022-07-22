Effective management is the path to efficient healthcare delivery

Healthcare is a critical aspect of life. Quality healthcare is a need of the hour. The Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated the significance and importance of healthcare. It is an industry that encompasses preventive care, therapeutic care, and wellness and embraces modern technology, age-old knowledge, and life skills. Healthcare is too vast and all-encompassing to define. In short, it is the key to success in life and this holds for everyone.
The healthcare industry has never been in focus as deeply as now. This is a constantly evolving industry that needed to leapfrog in recent times. The alacrity with which the vaccines for Covid-19 were developed, tested, and then administered across the world, with India playing a lead role, demonstrated how long a way this industry has come.
Healthcare is perhaps the most rapidly developing industry of all. The way healthcare is understood and delivered has changed and become far more effective and efficient. Today, the key to effective healthcare is procedures that are minimally invasive, have no side effects, lead to a quick recovery, and the cure is permanent. And, all the while being within reach of the masses. Community healthcare and public policy too have a huge bearing on the well-being and development of the nation.
Healthcare management is as vital as the technical know-how to bring healthcare delivery that is on par with the best in the world. Medical education brings in all the necessary knowledge from an execution standpoint but when it comes to improving healthcare quality, we need to go beyond. Then operational sides of management such as process quality, and process design come into play. Modern management techniques bring in this operational insight into healthcare delivery to help make the process more efficient and effective.
Effective management is the route to the efficient delivery of healthcare.
Whether it’s a corporate hospital, a clinic, or public healthcare system, management is a key aspect today. This is especially so given that healthcare is going hi-tech, evolving almost by the week, and changing in the way it is applied.
Who would have thought telemedicine as a concept would be acceptable in India before the Covid-19 pandemic? It would have been inconceivable to plan much of a preventive master check-up at home. Delivery of healthcare and medicines to the residences of people seeking them is almost the norm now.
It is only natural then that the element of professional management is added to this industry that makes all the difference to humanity.
Programmes on managing healthcare
Newer delivery models are emerging, and with an increase in FDI and PE investments, efficiency and accountability is being demanded. As a result, the professionalism of healthcare delivery as a discipline has come into being. The recent COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated trends like technology-led business models, aggregators, remote care, etc. which has changed the competitive landscape in the healthcare industry. With this, the new age clinicians in decision-making roles and healthcare administrators have to develop a strategic mindset and move from intuitive management to applying time-tested management principles. This is where a formal management programme can help.
