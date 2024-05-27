New Delhi (India), May 27: Temperatures in India are on the rise, and with them, innovative competitor: Hamster Air Conditioners. Hamster AC, which was established in 2014 by Loyal India, has rapidly transformed the industry through its exceptional energy efficiency. Hamster AC is the only brand to offer a commercial warranty in India and is the best choice for commercial use. This year is a significant milestone for the brand, as it celebrates a decade of groundbreaking accomplishments and a steadfast dedication to addressing customer needs.



Known for its dependable and durable solutions, Hamster AC, a leader in the air conditioning industry, is headquartered in Kerala and has branches throughout South India. The company's commitment to excellence is evident in its industry-leading five-year warranty for the entire unit, a groundbreaking offering in the Indian market. A loyal customer base that proudly supports the brand has been established as a result of Hamster's efficient after-sales service and generous warranty.



Their product line includes a diverse selection of models with capacities ranging from one to two tons, making them suitable for both residential and commercial applications. Their split Power saving AC are the ideal blend of quiet operation and ergonomic design, seamlessly integrating into any setting. The Tri-hybrid AC, their most recent product, surpasses the energy efficiency of even the most sophisticated inverter models, thereby establishing new standards. It is important to note that Hamster's non-inverter, fixed-speed models are renowned for their exceptional durability, rendering them particularly well-suited for commercial applications.



A notable characteristic of Hamster AC is its remarkable capacity to reduce electricity bills by nearly 50%, rendering it an ideal option for individuals who prioritize environmental sustainability. Their air conditioners are equipped with 100% high-grade copper coils, which ensure exceptional performance and long-lasting durability. By incorporating an eco-mode, 24-hour timer, and R32 refrigerant, this cooling solution is both cost-effective and environmentally friendly.



Hamster's dedication to delivering exceptional service is apparent in every facet of its operations. Each customer is assured of uninterrupted comfort by a team of skilled professionals. Additionally, IDFC First Bank provides practical financing options that render Hamster AC ownership more accessible than ever.

In celebration of its tenth anniversary, Hamster is inviting dealers and distributors throughout India to participate in its smart living revolution. With its unwavering commitment to excellence and state-of-the-art technology, Hamster AC is redefining the air conditioning industry. Hamster AC is democratizing the experience of luxurious comfort by offering energy-efficient, high-quality cooling solutions.